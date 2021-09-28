Jennison Associates LLC Sells 56,831 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,831 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $73,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in United Rentals by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $365.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.25 and a 12 month high of $369.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.76. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.