Analysts Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.90. Gaming and Leisure Properties also reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 478,977 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

