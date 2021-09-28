Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.