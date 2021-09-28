Brokerages Set Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Price Target at GBX 8,450

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

Several brokerages recently commented on CRDA. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Croda International news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total transaction of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6 shares of company stock worth $51,384.

CRDA opened at GBX 8,374 ($109.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £11.68 billion and a PE ratio of 46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,851 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,566.34. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,358 ($122.26).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

