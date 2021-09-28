Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $5.23 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 4,132.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,574,000 after buying an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Booking by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Booking by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 137,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,782,000 after buying an additional 43,885 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,476.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 246.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,250.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2,290.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

