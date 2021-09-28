Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 25,200 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 67,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 299,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:APTS opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.