Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Takes $143,000 Position in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vericity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vericity during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vericity during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vericity by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares during the period.

Shares of VERY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. Vericity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter.

Vericity Profile

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

