Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2,665.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $435,419,000 after buying an additional 1,424,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $905,486,162 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $353.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

