Boston Family Office LLC Has $642,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

