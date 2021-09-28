Boston Family Office LLC Buys 353 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Yum China by 3.9% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.72.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

