Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

