Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,120 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 130.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,046,030 shares of company stock worth $2,186,208,465. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $216.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.33. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.70.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.65.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

