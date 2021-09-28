Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in ABM Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 86,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 55.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 292,207 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABM opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.