Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Holdings Cut by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $606.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 3.36. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

