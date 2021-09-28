Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $163.64 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

