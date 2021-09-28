Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,678 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 46.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MMTM stock opened at $189.36 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $142.36 and a 12-month high of $192.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.75.

