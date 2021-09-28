Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

BCSF opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $984.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

