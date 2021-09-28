Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 29,458 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,458 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

SUP opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $194.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 4.82.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.60 million.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.