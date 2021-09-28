Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,788 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

