Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 4,114 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of Impinj worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,890,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,567 shares of company stock valued at $546,205. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PI opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.