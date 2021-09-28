United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.8-28.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.05 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

