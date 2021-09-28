Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.48.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.