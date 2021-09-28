Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Boot Barn as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $849,682.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,960.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Boot Barn stock opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

