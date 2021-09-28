Bellevue Group AG Sells 46,860 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,860 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,044,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Amgen by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 778,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,769,000 after purchasing an additional 397,993 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $213.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.33. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

