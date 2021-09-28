The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $125.75 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $125,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $719,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,652,000 after purchasing an additional 294,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $64,734,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $368.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.05 and its 200-day moving average is $348.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

