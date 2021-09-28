Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,317 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Oracle by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 150,238 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 218,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 49,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 208,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,295,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.61. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

