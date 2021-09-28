Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Penumbra by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 9.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $271.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.74, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.91.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $657,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,742.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,023 shares of company stock worth $11,986,518 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

