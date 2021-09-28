43,926 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $101.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

