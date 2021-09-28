Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 194.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

