Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA opened at $381.13 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

