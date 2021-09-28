Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,263 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

LSI Industries stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.36 million, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

