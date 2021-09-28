Boston Family Office LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 2,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.13 and its 200-day moving average is $174.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

