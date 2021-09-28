e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.96 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.