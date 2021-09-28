Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 187,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,624,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of Carvana as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,251,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.08.

NYSE CVNA opened at $319.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.01 and its 200 day moving average is $298.81. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -272.75 and a beta of 2.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total value of $3,029,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,168.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $850,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,030,434 shares of company stock worth $344,415,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.