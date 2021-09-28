Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of 3M worth $57,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in 3M by 94.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after acquiring an additional 682,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in 3M by 37.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,845,000 after acquiring an additional 584,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 283.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 786,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,505,000 after acquiring an additional 581,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $181.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average of $196.47. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

