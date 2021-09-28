Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,343.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,658 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Anthem worth $62,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Anthem by 39.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem by 50.9% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after buying an additional 392,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

NYSE ANTM opened at $388.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.48 and a 200-day moving average of $378.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.78 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.