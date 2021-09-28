Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $77,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $185.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.