Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 442,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,889 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $70,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $114.76 and a twelve month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

