Analysts Set loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Target Price at $17.23

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on LDI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDI stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

