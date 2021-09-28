MFA Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
MFA Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 59.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.
MFA Financial stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.90.
Several research firms have weighed in on MFA. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
