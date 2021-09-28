MFA Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 59.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. Research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFA. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.