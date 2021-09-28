Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 196.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.78, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.45. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

