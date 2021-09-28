Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.
Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $942.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellington Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 301.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Ellington Financial worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.
