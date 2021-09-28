Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $942.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellington Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 301.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Ellington Financial worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.