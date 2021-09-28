Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 140.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

NYSE SUI opened at $187.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.31. Sun Communities has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

