Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.