Analysts Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Solar reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised First Solar to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

FSLR opened at $95.56 on Friday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in First Solar by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

