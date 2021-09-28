Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.62.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -249.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 624.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 939,011 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hexcel by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after purchasing an additional 498,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 486,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,552,000 after acquiring an additional 402,069 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.