UBS Group Raises Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $125.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.11.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $106.08 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.41 and a 200 day moving average of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,144,000 after buying an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after buying an additional 220,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after buying an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,858,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,285,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

