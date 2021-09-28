iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IPW opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. iPower has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get iPower alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPW. DA Davidson began coverage on iPower in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on iPower in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.