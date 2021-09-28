Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

PGNY stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,097.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $513,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,089,910 shares of company stock valued at $64,259,888. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

