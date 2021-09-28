Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.
PGNY stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82.
In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,097.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $513,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,089,910 shares of company stock valued at $64,259,888. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
