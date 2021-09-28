Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

SCMWY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

SCMWY opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

